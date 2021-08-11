CASA: A Voice for Foster Children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) serve children within the foster care system. As wards of the state, those abused and neglected children lack an authoritative voice to advocate for themselves, their needs, and their preferences in court and throughout the foster care system. CASA volunteers fill that void, advocating for each child’s best interests. Volunteer-based Creek County CASA, located at 19 North Main Street in Sapulpa, serves the foster children of Creek County.