Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Local Bristow High School junior stars in television show

bristownews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavier Bigpond, is a junior at Bristow High School and a part of the Pirates’ football and wrestling teams. Recently, Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi collaborated in making the first ever full Native cast about Native people. They wanted to break the stereotype by making a show about Native kids experiencing real life while having a comedic take on it. Harjo put a flyer on the internet asking for Native kids to audition for the show. The auditions were held in Tulsa.

www.bristownews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Show#Football#Bristow High School#Pirates#Native#Reservation Dogs#Bristow Pirate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Related
Hayden, IDyaktrinews.com

Triple Play Family Fun Park to star in national television show

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Triple Play Family Fun Park in Hayden, Idaho will be featured in the award-winning National Television show World’s Greatest. The episode will air sometime in October. World’s Greatest is currently in its 15th season and airs on Bloomberg Television. The show features industries of all trades,...
Southlake, TXchatsports.com

Forget Friday Night Lights: High School Stars Seek a Better Deal

Quarterback Quinn Ewers of Southlake, Texas, was expected to lead his city’s storied high school team this fall in its quest for another state championship as the nation’s top football prospect. Instead, on Aug. 2, Ewers announced that he would graduate early, skip his senior season at Carroll High School...
Melbourne, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Local driver excels on television show

MELBOURNE – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a driver in a scene from “The Fast and The Furious” movies?. Melbourne’s Nick Rodriguez found out just what it was like to participate in such a scenario as he recently participated in an episode of Discovery’s “Getaway Driver.”
Mason County, TXHill Country Passport

Local Home to Be Featured on New Television Show

The message is clear: preservation and conservation of native architecture can be vital to the integrity of a community and its spirit. When Shannon Worrell’s father told her that she could have a property he owned if she cleared off an old building, she had no idea that she would be getting more than a piece of land. An old nursing home stood on the spot and was going to be demolished. Shannon’s grandfather had owned the property which was passed down to her father.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Who is Finn’s biological father?: Rumors from The Bold and The Beautiful!

The Bold and The Beautiful is one of the longest-running American TV soap operas today! The show’s popularity speaks for its 8,552 episodes, as recorded back on the 2nd of July 2021. The new tease for the forthcoming episodes teases the origin of John “Finn” Finnegan, portrayed by Tanner Novlan. As per the rumours and several spoilers, there is a revelation that Finn’s biological father might be Lance, played by Adam Huss.
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...

Comments / 0

Community Policy