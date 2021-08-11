Local Bristow High School junior stars in television show
Xavier Bigpond, is a junior at Bristow High School and a part of the Pirates’ football and wrestling teams. Recently, Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi collaborated in making the first ever full Native cast about Native people. They wanted to break the stereotype by making a show about Native kids experiencing real life while having a comedic take on it. Harjo put a flyer on the internet asking for Native kids to audition for the show. The auditions were held in Tulsa.www.bristownews.com
Comments / 0