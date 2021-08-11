Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Community Events

bristownews.com
 9 days ago

Fourty dauys to a Healthie Life. Mondays at 7 p.m.. Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 301 East 4th, Bristow. Call to reserve a space (918) 807-5014. The Bristow VFW Service Officer contact information is 918- 856-8395 or email at vfwbristow@gmail.com. Bristow Into Action. Bristow Into Action Alcoholics Anyomous meeting is...

www.bristownews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#The Bristow Vfw Service#Angermanagment#Bristow Ohce Club#Bristow Garden Club#Elm#Bristow Lions Club#Vfw Auxiliary Meets#Creek Masonic#The American Legion#The Bristow City Council#Cimarron Public Transit#Rotary Club#Bristow 4h#The Faith Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Shoemakersville, PAbctv.org

Keystone Military Families to host Shindig Fundraiser Event

Keystone Military Families runs a community pantry so that those who are deployed do not have to worry if their kids have enough breakfast before school or if the baby will have diapers and food. Many spouses lose jobs when they transfer to a new area with their military member. There are several hundred thousand combat injured vets who are waiting for a medical determination and have no income during the up-to 18 months that determination can take. There are a host of other reasons they end up in a tight money squeeze and the bottom line is they just need some help to get through this crisis and back on their feet.
Politicsbristownews.com

Committee presents Welcome Baskets

As first disclosed in the June 17, 2021, edition of the Bristow News, a group of locals recently formed the Bristow Welcome Committee and meets at least monthly at the VFW. The committee’s primary goals and objectives include welcoming new residents to and helping them build connections within the community, building the community generally, and fostering better relationships among local residents, visitors, businesses, and organizations by presenting new residents with welcome baskets filled with local resources, special deals, and business information, organizing ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses, and organizing, coordinating, and assisting with local family-friendly events for the community. Meeting their goal of presenting the first welcome baskets around the beginning of August, a few of the committee members presented two baskets to new residents Saturday evening. Recipients include Dobie Nunley, who moved to Bristow from Ada, Oklahoma, and Angela Brucks Brammer, who moved to Bristow from Colorado.
Aurora, OHrecord-courier.com

Aurora All Sports Boosters announces first-ever community day event

Aurora All Sports Boosters will host an inaugural Community Day event from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at Aurora Veterans Stadium. Community Day will be a family-friendly event at the stadium centered on bringing high school and middle school teams and clubs together with local youth sports organizations to support each other and interact with the local community.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Financial institutions in Jamestown help support community events

Being involved and supporting local events such as the Downtown Arts Market at Hansen Arts Park are some ways that financial institutions give back to the communities that support them. First Community Credit Union and Unison Bank in Jamestown are just a couple of the many businesses and organizations that...
WHIZ

Free Community Shred & Electronics Recycling Event to Take Place Tomorrow

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Community Bank in downtown Zanesville is hosting a free electronics recycling and paper shredding event. The event will be located in their rear parking lot on North 4th Street adjacent to the back entrance of Secrest Auditorium from 9AM to noon tomorrow. Electronics you can recycle...
Charitiesmetroatlantaceo.com

Southeastern Grocers Donates $350,000 to Strengthen and Support 424 Local Schools

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is proud to announce the donation of $350,000 to benefit 424 public schools throughout the Southeast. The three-week community donation program is a result of the grocer’s commitment to amplify and support creative, inclusive environments for future leaders to grow and thrive.
Rocklin, CAjessup.edu

YOUTH MINISTRY

The vision of the Youth Ministry program is to reach the next generation by preparing students to evangelize and disciple youth and their families. The mission of the Youth Ministry program is to creatively prepare students to be dynamic leaders and facilitators that inspire youth to the Christian life. Recognizing...
Caroline County, MDshoreupdate.com

Retreat House offers fall programs

The Retreat House at Hillsboro, located at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, in Caroline County Maryland, has resumed in-person programs. Some offerings will meet online via Zoom. The fall lineup includes daylong, weekend, and multi-week programs that invite participants to explore a variety of spiritual topics and experiences. Each program will...
Ridge, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Colony Ridge - Community Events

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX -- The Colony Ridge Communities have recently enjoyed being chosen as the destination location of several recent events organized by various community organizations. In one week alone, free Covid-19 vaccinations have been given to families, local teachers enjoyed a special meal catered by a family favorite restaurant, and hundreds of backpacks were distributed to local children at no cost.
ReligionPosted by
DFW Community News

Faith Friday: First United Methodist Church Hosts ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial

The First United Methodist Church downtown is hosting the Say Their Names Memorial to remember those who have died as a result of systematic racism. The memorial showcases more than 230 images of men, women, and children that have been killed across the country. The memorial honors the Black lives lost throughout United States history. The memorial features pictures of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Demitrius DuBose, and hundreds of other victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy