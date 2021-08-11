Community Events

As first disclosed in the June 17, 2021, edition of the Bristow News, a group of locals recently formed the Bristow Welcome Committee and meets at least monthly at the VFW. The committee’s primary goals and objectives include welcoming new residents to and helping them build connections within the community, building the community generally, and fostering better relationships among local residents, visitors, businesses, and organizations by presenting new residents with welcome baskets filled with local resources, special deals, and business information, organizing ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses, and organizing, coordinating, and assisting with local family-friendly events for the community. Meeting their goal of presenting the first welcome baskets around the beginning of August, a few of the committee members presented two baskets to new residents Saturday evening. Recipients include Dobie Nunley, who moved to Bristow from Ada, Oklahoma, and Angela Brucks Brammer, who moved to Bristow from Colorado.
