Community Events

Keystone Military Families runs a community pantry so that those who are deployed do not have to worry if their kids have enough breakfast before school or if the baby will have diapers and food. Many spouses lose jobs when they transfer to a new area with their military member. There are several hundred thousand combat injured vets who are waiting for a medical determination and have no income during the up-to 18 months that determination can take. There are a host of other reasons they end up in a tight money squeeze and the bottom line is they just need some help to get through this crisis and back on their feet.