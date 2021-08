SEQUIM — The Out Loud Story Slam performers are lined up. The venue and the virtual connection are ready. All that is needed now: Listeners. The story slam — a performance of true personal stories — will be available both in person and online at 7 p.m. Friday from the outdoor stage at the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., where admission is free. Audience members have the option of bringing their camping chairs, picnic blankets and face masks to the event, or viewing from home via the North Olympic Library System (NOLS) Facebook page.