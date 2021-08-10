Three in contention for SHSD superintendent

The Sweet Home School Board has announced three finalists for further consideration to be the next superintendent for the Sweet Home School District. Paul Peterson is the interim principal of the Scappoose Middle School. From 2006 to 2011, he served as the superintendent of the Scappoose School District, followed by a seven-year stint as the assistant superintendent of the Northwest Regional Education Service District. Peterson has also served as an interim superintendent for the Silver Falls and Scappoose school districts. He received his master's degree in school administration from Heritage College, Wash.