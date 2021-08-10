Hillsboro native begins career with Sweet Home police

On Tuesday, July 6, Trevor Sundquist started as a new officer at the Sweet Home Police Department. The 22-year-old Hillsboro native was exposed to the life at a young age. "My neighbors growing up were a family of police officers in the Portland metro area," Sundquist said. "My family is really close with them [his parents are both in emergency medical services], so I got to do some ride-alongs with them and really get involved in that whole situation."