[Event Review] DJ Snake Lights Up the Brooklyn Mirage

DJ Snake is known for his insane shows. New York got treated this past weekend when the Paris native lit Brooklyn up. A sold-out show at the Brooklyn Mirage is an impressive feat. Only a few big names get to say they did. Originally scheduled to only last until 2:15 AM, DJ Snake closed The Mirage down. His electric sounds matched with New York’s infectious energy led to a memorable night. With support from Westend, Perch and Carrie Keller, Brooklyn was in store for something special. DJ Snake has once again shown why his live sets are some of the best in dance music.