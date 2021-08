When I was growing up (in my mind not that long ago) almost every book or children's story had a lesson to learn in it. Listen to your parents. Be nice to others. Give from the goodness of your heart and not because you think you'll get something out of it. Even our spelling books in school had little commonsense lessons at the end of each week. Can you believe that? They actually TAUGHT commonsense in school! I bet you are now questioning my age, believing me to be one of the ancients. Here's an example of one: A truck comes to a bridge. It is higher than the bridge by an inch. What do you do? Answer: Let a little air out of the tires and keep on trucking. Here's another one from our spelling book: A little boy was looking forward to helping his uncle tap trees for sap but he wasn't tall enough yet to reach the spiles. He was worried he'd never be able to because he thought that as he grew, the tree would also continue to grow, always keeping the spiles out of his reach. Answer: Trees grow from the top not the bottom, he'll be able to help soon. No matter what we read there was always a little lesson to be learned to make us better people and to develop our commonsense, etiquette and spiritual wellbeing.