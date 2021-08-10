Around Town August 11, 2021

Professional Oregon-based artists are encouraged to sign up for a statewide artists registry created by the Oregon Commission in partnership with The Ford Family Foundation. The registry’s intent is to reach and connect as many Oregon artists as possible, including those who haven’t previously accessed funding programs. Once established, the registry will allow the commission and the Ford Family Foundation, as well as other funding partners, to distribute information about upcoming funding opportunities. It will also create more comprehensive data about Oregon artists for planning and advocacy purposes.