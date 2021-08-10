Martin Garrix Teams Up With G-Eazy & Sasha Alex Sloan For ‘Love Runs Out’

It’s always a good time when we get new music from Martin Garrix. Today happens to be one of these days. Only this time, he’s bringing G-Eazy & Sasha Alex Sloan along for the ride. The last time we wrote about Garrix was due to the release, and remix of his collaboration alongside Bono and The Edge titled ‘We Are The People‘. Prior to that, it was for his original featuring Tove Lo, titled ‘Pressure‘. Today, we bring you news of a new track featuring G-Eazy & Sasha Alex Sloan, titled ‘Love Runs Out‘. If you’re into the moodier, pop-centric flavors of Martin Garrix, I think you’re going to love this one.