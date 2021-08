Box Inc. today released preliminary financial results for the second quarter that exceeded the company’s guidance in several key areas, most notably revenue. Box usually doesn’t release financial results ahead of time. The move is seen as an attempt by the company to win more support from shareholders amid the effort of activist investor Starboard Value LP to gain greater control of the board. If the effort is successful, the investment firm could potentially replace Box’s leadership team, which is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie (pictured).