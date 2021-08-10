SimplePlanes VR Brings Custom Plane Models To Quest, PC VR

SimplePlanes is coming to VR, with a standalone VR application for PC and Quest that will let you download and pilot community-built planes. The SimplePlanes application for PC released in 2015 and allows users to easily build and pilot custom plane models with a variety of different parts, which they can then upload online for others download and pilot themselves. The VR release will be a standalone app, separate to the existing PC release, but won’t feature any of the building and modelling capabilities. Instead, the VR version will focus just on piloting the custom planes, with the existing 500,000 community-made models on offer.