Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SimplePlanes VR Brings Custom Plane Models To Quest, PC VR

uploadvr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimplePlanes is coming to VR, with a standalone VR application for PC and Quest that will let you download and pilot community-built planes. The SimplePlanes application for PC released in 2015 and allows users to easily build and pilot custom plane models with a variety of different parts, which they can then upload online for others download and pilot themselves. The VR release will be a standalone app, separate to the existing PC release, but won’t feature any of the building and modelling capabilities. Instead, the VR version will focus just on piloting the custom planes, with the existing 500,000 community-made models on offer.

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simpleplanes#Vr#Modelling#Oculus Quest#Simpleplanes Com#Wwi Fighters#Steam#App Lab#Oculus Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Carrier Command 2 VR launches August 10th

The development team responsible for creating the new virtual reality game Carrier Command 2 have announced it will be officially launching later this month in a few days time on August 10th 2021. Allowing you to take control of a fully equipped aircraft carrier and offering a deeply mechanical strategy game.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

‘Jetpack Vacation’ Brings Multiplayer Jetpack Racing To VR

Soar through a tropical island paradise and challenge other players in a variety of jetpack sports. Available this October on SteamVR headsets, Jetpack Vacation puts you in control of handheld jetpacks as you fly throughout a colorful island environment and challenge other players in a handful of jetpack-based minigames, from soccer and racing to paintball target practice.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Editorial: Oculus Quest 2 Is Becoming A VR Personal Computer

Earlier this week I installed Blizzard’s Hearthstone, Apple Music, and the flatscreen Android version of Netflix on Oculus Quest 2. To my left, I played a game of Hearthstone with hand tracking while on the right I watched Terminator 2 downloaded locally from Netflix. In the middle of my space sat the Oculus browser, offering the whole Web floating in front of me.
Video GamesGamasutra

How I Design Graphics For A VR Game

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. In this tutorial I will show you how the graphic designs of a video game is made, from...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Ven VR Adventure Releases August 12 For Oculus Quest

Ven VR Adventure is coming to Oculus Quest on August 12. The game is now listed on the Oculus Store for Quest with a release date for next week, August 12. Ven VR Adventure released late last year for PC VR via the Oculus Store for Rift, with the promise of a Steam PC VR release in 2021 as well as Quest and PSVR ports as well. We’ve had no word on the PSVR version, but the game did land on Steam earlier in the year. Now it’s finally set to arrive on Quest.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Tarzan VR Swings For Improvements On PlayStation VR…

With the action swinging deep into Tarzan VR, it looks like a recent update has been unleashed to make for an even better experience on PlayStation VR. But you may be wondering what could possibly have been updated, fixed, or overall made for a better experience? Check out what’s new in the recent updates…
ElectronicsGamespot

Best VR Headset 2021: Top Virtual Reality Headsets For PC

Editor’s note: In July 2021, Facebook temporarily paused sales of the Oculus Quest 2 due to concerns from a small percentage of users who experienced skin irritation from the headset’s removable facial foam interface. Existing Quest 2 owners can request a free silicone cover if they experience any skin irritation from the foam cover, and Facebook plans to resume sales on August 24 with an upgraded model that features a silicone cover for the faceplate.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Editorial: Is Quest 2 Killing PC VR Or Just Transforming It?

With the continued success of the Oculus Quest 2 and the standalone VR form factor, there have been questions about the future of PC VR, the platform that started it all. Other than the obvious technological barriers that existed in previous iterations of virtual reality over the decades, one of the critical components that I believe enabled this generation of VR is the amount of money invested in the platform. Namely, the cumulative billions of dollars that companies already spent to solve the most significant problems plaguing VR.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

The VR Drop: A Commanding Rhythm Adventure

It’s always great to see a varied selection of virtual reality (VR) titles arrive each week and the following seven days is a perfect testament to that. Strategy, rhythm action, puzzling and platformers are all there, with five new videogames showcasing the power of VR. Carrier Command 2 VR –...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

VR headset reverse passthrough demonstrated by Facebook researchers

This week researchers at Facebook have demonstrated VR headset reverse passthrough technology showcasing a prototype at SIGGRAPH 2021. Facebook Reality Labs researchers Nathan Matsuda, Joel Hegland, and Douglas Lanman, have provided more details on the system including video and images. The illusion of seeing eyes on the outside of the virtual reality headset has been created using a light-field display on the outside of the headset. The microlens array in the system allows multiple observers to correctly see the depth cues no matter which angle they are standing from the VR headset.
ElectronicsKHON2

Best cheap VR headset

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ever since the advent of video games, there has always been the desire to one day create technology where games are not just played but experienced. Virtual reality games allow the player to fully immerse themselves into the worlds of their favorite games by utilizing a headset and motion tracking, giving players a direct hands-on experience entirely from the comfort of their own homes.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Best Multiplayer VR Games With Crossplay Support

Multiplayer VR games are releasing across several different platforms and headsets and players are increasingly turning toward crossplay support to team up with their friends in VR cross-platform. Here’s our list of the best multiplayer VR games that support crossplay, including games on Oculus Quest, PSVR, SteamVR and more. What...
Video GamesRoad to VR

‘STRIDE’ for Quest Review – Not Exactly ‘Mirror’s Edge’ in VR and That’s Okay

STRIDE has been in early access for SteamVR headsets for nearly a year, but now Oculus Quest owners can take a crack at the free running action, which effectively replicates a few ideas from the parkour-style platformer Mirror’s Edge (2009) and translates them pretty well into VR. Stride’s single player modes are fun arcade affairs which offer just enough reason to come back for more, although it will be interesting to see how the studio does with its upcoming campaign and multiplayer modes.
ComputersKHON2

Best computer for VR

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love the idea of playing virtual reality games in your home, you need excellent computing hardware to make it happen. VR software requires plenty of processing power. As a result, only high-end gaming computers have the right system requirements.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

PC VR Shooter Sweet Surrender Gets Improved Demo, Out Now

Another chance to sample promising PC VR shooter, Sweet Surrender, is now available. Developer Salmi Games relaunched the free trial of the roguelite last week. It’s mostly the same version as the demo that was launched during June’s Steam Next Festival, but Salmi says it does include improvements based on feedback, updates to the visuals and some new content too. It should support basically any PC VR headset.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

VR Fitness App HitMotion Launches Demo On App Lab For Quest

HitMotion: Reloaded, a VR fitness app, now has a demo available on App Lab for Oculus Quest. The same demo launched a few months ago on SideQuest, receiving positive ratings and hundreds of downloads, according to the developers at New Technology Walkers. Now available on App Lab, the developers are hoping that more people will be able to try out the game out while they work on future updates and more content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy