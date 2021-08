Today, Cloudhead Games announced that their popular VR title, Pistol Whip, will receive an all new campaign on August 12th, 2021. The rhythm shooter will update with a new western-themed cinematic campaign, known as Smoke & Thunder, bringing with it several new additions. Set in the Wild West, Smoke & Thunder offers a fully voiced campaign, new music, and the all new “Styles” feature. All of this comes for free of charge to existing owners of the game. For newcomers looking to pick the game up, Pistol Whip will have a temporary discount at $24.99. You can check out the trailer below.