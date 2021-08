I’m 63, and my man is 65. We’ve been together for six years. He has a self-made business with significant real estate holdings. We are both retired. One of his two sons is taking over the business using a well-thought-out transition plan. I also have two adult sons who are doing well. I have no debt and own a home, plus I receive $90,000 a year in pensions. I also have a Roth IRA and stocks worth less than $250,000.