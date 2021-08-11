Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole - 2-out-of-3 Falls Match
It’s a rivalry fitting of an Undisputed Finale, and at NXT TakeOver 36, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole will go to war to settle it all. The two former brothers in battle will meet in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match after splitting their first two clashes. O’Reilly chose a standard match for the first fall, while Cole selected a Street Fight to up the brutality. After the combatants nearly came to blows, Mr. Regal laid down a Steel Cage battle as the final chapter of the encounter.www.wwe.com
