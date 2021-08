Travels through Property Law by Tom Brodersen, Esq. Many Americans grew up like I did, marveling at the amazing history of concrete, which goes back to about 1400 BC for the Greeks. The Roman architectural revolution was based on concrete, and to this day the Pantheon is the world’s largest unreinforced dome, relying totally on concrete for its strength and longevity. We learned that concrete “sets” even under water, and gets harder and harder, year after year, century after century. Western civilization itself, at least as regards to architecture, is a creature of the history of concrete.