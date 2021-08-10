Girls Against Boys Celebrating 25th Anniversry of Their “House of GVSB” Album with Reissue and Tour

Channel your inner Pokémon Master as you cruise through this modern twist on nostalgic memories with Pokémon 25: The Red EP. In celebration of 25 years of massive success, the Pokémon franchise has released its very own Pokémon 25: The Red EP. As an homage to the first Pokémon Red GameBoy game that came out a quarter of a century ago, this three-track EP features all original music from music icons Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel. Each of these tracks touches on common themes and tropes that fans will recognize from the beloved franchise, offering a modern twist on those classic nostalgic sentiments. These uplifting songs carry a cheeky attitude that will beckon you to your next adventure.