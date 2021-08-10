Girls Against Boys Celebrating 25th Anniversry of Their “House of GVSB” Album with Reissue and Tour
Girls Against Boys recorded their fourth album, and third for Touch and Go Records, at Water Music Studio in Hoboken, NJ in September 1995. The critically acclaimed House of GVSB was released in March 1996 and the band is marking the 25th anniversary by reissuing “one of their favorite records” as a two-disc set. The first disc will be House of GVSB, with the second disc containing a mix of b-sides, singles, compilation tracks, and a previously unreleased recording. It is due to be released this winter via Touch and Go Records.www.musicinmotioncolumbus.com
