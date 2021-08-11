Local runner looks to defend home turf at Pikes Peak Ascent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been more than a century since the first cars revved up to the top of Pikes Peak, but now the date has been set for the official 100th running of the world-famous race. The 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will take place on June 26, 2022, according to The post Date set for 100th running of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, fan fest to return appeared first on KRDO.