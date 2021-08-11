Cancel
Dollar falls as U.S. consumer price rises temper in July, data show

By Reuters
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was down 0.17% at 92.915 at 3:05 p.m. ET. The dollar fell on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data showed consumer price increases eased in July, taking some pressure off the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back the monthly bond purchases that are part of its toolbox to support the economic recovery.

