IceHogs Add Blueline Depth and Leadership in Defenseman Cliff Watson

icehogs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockford IceHogs today announced that defenseman Cliff Watson has signed an American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2021-22 season. Watson, 27, skated in eight games with the IceHogs last season, adding one assist and two penalty minutes and became a reliable defenseman for the club, averaging 15:47 of ice time. Joining the IceHogs from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, the Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native served as team captain of the Fuel last season and totaled 17 points (1G, 16A) in 45 games.

