IceHogs Add Blueline Depth and Leadership in Defenseman Cliff Watson

Last season, the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t have to work too hard to provide organizational depth for their new AHL affiliate, given that the Chicago Wolves also welcomed in players from the Nashville Predators organization when their AHL team opted out of the season. With the affiliations going back to normal this year, the Hurricanes’ signings as free agency continues are all with an eye towards providing veteran depth for the AHL. Today we look at some recent signings who could play a role for the Hurricanes, but who most likely will be playing the role of experienced veteran for the Wolves.