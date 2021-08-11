Lame Deer Being Evacuated, Fire Also Reported in Birney Montana
A mandatory evacuation of Lame Deer was announced earlier this evening, according to a post on social media. Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services (NCDES) announced a mandated evacuation for all residents of Lame Deer just after 7pm tonight (Tuesday 8/10), and began evacuating individuals to Busby, Montana. Busses were used to transport residents from the Lame Deer Boys and Girls Club, according to the post on Facebook.newstalk955.com
