Montana State

Lame Deer Being Evacuated, Fire Also Reported in Birney Montana

By Johnny V
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 3 days ago
A mandatory evacuation of Lame Deer was announced earlier this evening, according to a post on social media. Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services (NCDES) announced a mandated evacuation for all residents of Lame Deer just after 7pm tonight (Tuesday 8/10), and began evacuating individuals to Busby, Montana. Busses were used to transport residents from the Lame Deer Boys and Girls Club, according to the post on Facebook.

NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

