Man Charged With Beheading Woman In Shakopee Makes First Court Appearance

(Shakopee, MN) -- The 42-year-old man facing murder charges in Scott County has made his initial court appearance. Alexis Saborit is accused of killing the victim and beheading her. The body of 55-year-old America Thayer was found in Shakopee. Prosecutors say Saborit has admitted using a knife to kill Thayer when she tried to break up with him. He’s being held in the Scott County Jail on a bail of two-and-a-half million dollars. Saborit is scheduled to return to court in October.