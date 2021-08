With schools back in session, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) reminds drivers to be on the lookout for students traveling to and from school, whether it be on foot, bike, scooter or by bus. Take a look at the graphic for a refresh on when to stop for school buses. Slow down and stay alert while driving. The PSO also is looking for school crossing guards. Check out JoinPSO.com to apply and for additional information.