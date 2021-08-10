Cancel
International Falls, MN

Americans Headed For Canada Create Huge Traffic Jam At Border

By Learfield Wire Services
 5 days ago

(International Falls, MN) -- Americans headed for Canada created a huge traffic jam at the border in International Falls Monday. The Canadian government began allowing vaccinated Americans to enter after months of a closed border. Pictures of vehicles backed up for miles were tweeted. One family said it had to wait seven hours to get across. The border had been closed since March of last year. One Canadian business owner said about 99 percent of his business comes from the U.S. People wanting to cross the border must also test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the time they want to travel.

