Syracuse University Chosen by U.S. Department of Energy to Assist Manufacturers in Reducing Carbon Footprint
Syracuse University was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to be among 32 universities to help local manufacturers improve their energy efficiency, as part of a $60 million investment. The DOE and its largest-ever cohort of university-based Industrial Assessment Centers (IACs) will assist small- and medium-sized manufacturers in reducing their carbon emissions and lowering energy costs, while training the next generation of energy-efficiency workers.news.syr.edu
Comments / 0