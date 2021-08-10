Football Practice Report: Aug. 9
The time is ripe for Oregon’s five-star defensive recruits of 2020 to make their presence felt collectively for the Oregon defense. That process began last fall, when inside linebacker Noah Sewell tied for the Ducks’ team lead in tackles and was named Pac-12 defensive freshman of the year. A year later, it looks like Sewell’s fellow five-star recruits from a year ago, linebacker Justin Flowe and cornerback Dontae Manning, could be poised to join him in the lineup.allfans.co
