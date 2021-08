In a rare bipartisan showing, on July 28, the U.S. Senate voted 67-32 to begin formal consideration of a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure plan, acting quickly once the White House and a bipartisan group of senators finally agreed to major elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Based on a reading of the White House Fact Sheet, this could include billions of dollars for the Hudson River tunnel project, part of $66 billion designated to “eliminate the Amtrak maintenance backlog, modernize the Northeast Corridor and bring world-class rail service to areas outside the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.” Funding is also anticipated for ports and airports, electric vehicle charging, high-speed internet, clean water, environmental remediation and power grids, which would all be good news for New Jersey. Final passage of this proposal, however, is far from certain.