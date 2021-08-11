Cancel
Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Newmont Mining

investing.com
 3 days ago

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, setting a price target of $63, which is approximately 7.07% above the present share price of $58.84. Murphy expects Newmont Mining to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the third quarter of 2021.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newmont Corporation#Mining Equipment#Barclays Stick#Lon#Barc#Hold#Nem#Moderate#Tipranks Com
