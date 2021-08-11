Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Newmont Mining

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.