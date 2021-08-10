Commentary: Belarus’s rogue strongman is pushing his luck

The Taliban have now entered Kabul, after days of a series of stunning territorial advances across the country. The resurgence of the Islamist military organisation comes nearly 20 years after the US invasion of Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks forced the Taliban out of power.The US is now withdrawing US diplomats by helicopter, but the Taliban said on Sunday morning they are in talks with the Afghan government over a “peaceful surrender” of the capital. How did the Taliban emerge?The Taliban, which means “students” in the Pashto language, emerged in the early 1990s following the withdrawal of Soviet troops...