Thoughts on the Contract Situations of Jamal Adams and Duane Brown
The “hold in” drama in Seattle continues with the team dealing with contract disputes with starting left tackle Duane Brown and starting safety Jamal Adams. Both players are in the final year of their contracts and looking for extensions and not looking to take the field until their contracts are taken care of. I thought it would be worth a look at both players who are getting a ton of attention right now as the hold in moves into the preseason.overthecap.com
Comments / 0