Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

EB1C pending i140 transferred to NBC from SRC.i485 is with Nebraska.

By Asked in Warsaw, IN
avvo.com
 3 days ago

NBC has a document production role and a role to forward to a local office for interview. Is my answer "BEST ANSWER" and/or "HELPFUL"? If so, please acknowledge and mark it so. Mr. Smith has 25 years of successful U.S. immigration law experience with cases just like yours. Still, his response is general in nature, as all the facts are unknown to him, and cannot be construed as legal advice. Please retain immigration counsel to analyze your particular situation in order to receive specific advice. Specific answers requires knowledge of all the pertinent facts of your case. Any answers offered by Mr. Smith on Avvo are of a general nature only, and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Src#Eb1c#I140#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
Nebraska Statesiouxlandproud.com

Ex-school superintendent from Nebraska gets prison for attempted abuse

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A former southeastern Nebraska school superintendent has been sentenced to a year in prison for for abusing a student. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 57-year-old Timothy DeWaard was sentenced Monday in Seward County District Court after pleading no contest to felony attempted child abuse. He...
Cuyahoga County, OHdefendernetwork.com

Black woman gets 18 months prison, white woman gets probation for same crime

The Root‘s Michael Harriet reports that two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime, yet received far different outcomes. And to say the two were guilty of the same offense is slighty misleding, as the white woman’s actions were so over-the-top and so far outreached the sister’s actions, that she was potentially facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum time was less than three years.
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Editorial: Defending state sovereignty or psychological denial? Oklahoma's attorney general pushes U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the McGirt decision

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturnits 2020 McGirt ruling, which changed how criminal law has been practiced around here for the past 100 years. On a 5-4 vote, the high court determined that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction in serious criminal cases involving Native American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy