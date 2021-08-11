Can I legally stay in the US when my PERM application is under processing with DOL after my max out date?
I have my PERM applied in the month of June and my max out date is in November. I am expecting my PERM to be approved in the month of December according to the current processing timelines. Can I legally stay in the US for one month? I do not wish to travel to my home country during the COVID pandemic. Applying for a change of status to B2 is not viable when I cannot travel outside for a consular appointment to get my H1B stamped when B2 COS is taking 6-8 months to get approved.avvo.com
