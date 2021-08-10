Woody Paige: Drew Lock must establish clear QB lead or Teddy Bridgewater will step in

Denver Broncos quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater, front, and Drew Lock take part in drills at an NFL training camp at team headquarters July 28, 2021, in Englewood. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Buzz Bronco must create space and take the decisive lead over Teddy Bridgewater this week in Minnesota.

Or else.

In an inevitable pronouncement Tuesday, Vic Fangio said Drew Lock will start the first exhibition against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. There was never any doubt despite the quarterback duel in training camp.

The Broncos’ brain trust genuinely wants Lock to win. And he is ahead no matter what the players, the maladroit media and the fans believe.

Lock will play into second quarter with primarily the first offensive unit, and Bridgewater will step in until the end of the third period. Brett Rypien, who could outperform both (in the tradition of Kyle Sloter), will clean up in the final quarter. Teddy and Drew will reverse roles in the second exhibition at Seattle.

If Lock flops, the Vikings’ former quarterback then becomes the Broncos’ starter for at least the first three regular-season games.

This week in the joint workouts Wednesday and Thursday and the Saturday exhibition is No. 3’s opportunity to verify he’s No. 1, not No. 2.

Drew Lock is from Missouri, the Show Me State. So, Show Us in Colorado.

Win the competition, Drew, or sit happens.

Fangio said Tuesday that the Bridgewater-Lock arms race “still has no separation, even-steven. I have confidence in both these guys. I really do.’’ Coaches have evaluated them for 11 practices and will continue “until a decision is made,’’ Vic said.

Lock categorically was the NFL’s worst starting quarterback in combined completion percentage and interceptions in 2020. He must be in the top 20 in 2021, which is not demanding too much too often from a third-year, 24-year-old swashbuckler with braggadocio.

Otherwise, Steady Teddy B, who was acquired by general manager George Paton to serve as Lock’s veteran backup, will be asked to assume control of a rare-risk, check-down-pass, run-designed offense. As in the past the Broncos can’t struggle to score touchdowns and depend entirely on defense and 55-yard field goals. Bridgewater also had a poor effort as a starter in Carolina last season.

In 2017-20, the Broncos thrashed about for 20 points or fewer in 38 games, and they barely managed to win 23 of 64 games. In a 17-game season, a record of 6-11 for the first time and another inferior offense will doom Fangio, Lock, Bridgewater, Pat Shurmur and others. A new owner, whoever she or he is in 2022, will not accept warmly a team that misses the postseason for the sixth consecutive year for the only time since before the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Lock needs to be The Man who beat the Texans and Deshaun Watson 38-24 in December 2019, and the Jets and Sam Darnold 37-28 in October 2020, the Chargers and Justin Herbert 31-30 in November and the Panthers and Bridgewater himself 32-27 in December of last year.

He can’t be the JAQ (Just Another Quarterback) who, as a starter, produced three points twice, 12, 14, and 16 four times.

Fangio said after the Tuesday walk-through and before the charter flight to Minneapolis that Lock was chosen as starter for the same reason he was selected to throw first when camp opened. He’s been here longer. But the coach claimed the two will get equal time, as in a debate, during the interval in Minnesota, which is offering temperatures in the 80s and sunny weather — not the hot and dangerous smoky conditions of Colorado that drove the Broncos indoors for their scrimmage Sunday.

Lock definitely held the advantage with a 60-yard touchdown immediately and a utilitarian practice. Lock says he is a “cleaner, smarter player this year.”

Everyone interested in the Broncos will learn more about each quarterback in an unusual Saturday afternoon exhibition.

Bridgewater is returning to the franchise that drafted him in 2014 and made him a rookie starter. He suffered a devastating knee injury two years later and is with his fourth NFL team. He had a touchdown, an interception and a one-point loss in the Panthers-Vikings game of 2020. The Broncos played at USB Stadium in Lock’s rookie season, but he was hurt and didn’t make the trip.

Drew can’t survive a draw with Bridgewater or, worse, a dud Saturday.