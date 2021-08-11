Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks with broken bone

It was a bit of a slow night for Eagles football. The offense stalled after Nick Mullens was put in and the Steelers running backs slowly whittled down the stamina of our third-string defensive unit, while our cornerbacks could hardly stop anything. But hey! It’s not all doom and gloom. There were some nice plays from some potentially unknowns that did a good job of reinforcing their roster spot. Whether it be a big play, a missed opportunity, or a hidden gem that sprung a big opportunity, I want to look at some of the most memorable moments that Sirianni & Co. will be highlighting in film review tomorrow morning. Note: This is the first category of highlight I want to bring attention to: plays that almost were, but ended up not being. For example if someone has a dropped interception that could’ve been a pick 6, that’s a sort of “almost” play.