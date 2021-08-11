Cancel
Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks with broken bone

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapoport further reports that Duvernay-Tardif does not need surgery and could be ready for Week 1. The Chiefs open up the season on Sept. 12 against the Browns. Duvernay-Tardif’s injury should solidify rookie Trey Smith’s spot at starting right guard. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, is making $2.75 million this season.

