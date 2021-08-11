Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Reigning champs prove too much for Lady Wave

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Tupelo’s Autumn Peters hits the ball over the net against DeSoto Central. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • Tupelo’s young volleyball team is still learning, and the defending state champs were happy to do some teaching.

In the season opener for both teams, DeSoto Central knocked off the Lady Wave 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-9) on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jaguars, the reigning queens of Class 6A, didn’t show much weakness outside of a sometimes sloppy second set.

“First, second, third set, very disappointed. Way too many unforced errors. The fourth set was much better. That’s what we expect from our team,” DeSoto Central coach Margaret Falatko said.

Tupelo, ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, has a lot of new faces in its lineup. That youth and inexperience showed up in the final two sets.

The Lady Jaguars used an 11-2 run to go up 21-15 and take control in the third set. That carried over into the fourth set, which quickly got away from Tupelo.

“We’re a little young, and we’re trying to figure out how to play through adversity,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “I told them in the locker room, ‘I’m not disappointed at all with how you played, the effort. I am disappointed in how you handled the adversity toward the end.’”

DeSoto Central was dominant at the net, recording 43 kills to Tupelo’s eight. Senior Kennedy Smith led the way with 16 kills, and she also had 19 digs and four service aces.

Madison Young had seven kills, 15 assists and six aces, while Avery Wolf had 23 digs.

Several other players made notable contributions.

“We’re playing around with lineups right now,” Falatko said. “There are very few who are consistently doing their job, so if somebody’s not doing their job, we’ve got enough talent on the bench to rotate it out and figure something out.”

Tupelo was able to win the second set by keeping points alive and forcing DeSoto Central into some hitting errors. It was a bright spot for Bishop.

“I like the hustle. I like when we’re trying to touch everything and keep balls in play and work together,” she said. “That second set I was really proud of the front row and putting up some blocks.”

Tupelo, MS
