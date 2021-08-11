Cancel
The World’s Most Terrifying Toy: Robert The Doll

By Maggie Miller
Travel Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before Chucky or Annabelle hit the big screen, one family was grappling with their own demonic doll. Robert sits on display at his current residence, the East Martello Museum in Key West Florida. The Ottos, a prominent Key West family, welcomed their son Robert Eugene to the world on...

www.travelchannel.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sloan
Person
Zak Bagans
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#West Florida#The East Martello Museum#Key West Florida Weekly
