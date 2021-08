Fun 107 is excited to announce the launch of the Michael and Maddie podcast. The new podcast allows the Michael and Maddie audience to listen to the show when it is convenient to them. For example, while I was on my way to CrossFit yesterday afternoon, it was pretty fun to have the chance to listen to the morning show in the car. Hearing myself on the air on the Michael and Maddie show is not something I've really been able to do until yesterday.