Sony Corporation has presented this Wednesday the financial report corresponding to the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (Q1 / FY2021) ended on June 30. The Japanese firm begins a course marked by the lack of stock of its new home console, PlayStation 5, which is already above the 10.1 million units sold around the world; slightly below the PS4 units distributed in the same period of time, 10.4 million. In regards to the veteran PlayStation 4, Sony’s previous desktop already exceeds 116.4 million consoles; It is the second best-selling console in the history of the company.