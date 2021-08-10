Columbus tenants claim they're flooded out of homes on property nearing seizure & sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On paper, the current code violations against the owners of Colonial Village Apartments off Livingston Avenue reach more than 200. However, a week after a Franklin County Municipal judge granted a permanent injunction on the property and ordered it up to code, tenant Charles Walker showcases his flooded apartment and hallway to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.cwcolumbus.com
