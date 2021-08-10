Cancel
Real Estate

Apple Hospitality Divests from National Hotel Portfolio for $211M

By David Cohen
connectcre.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublicly-traded hotel REIT Apple Hospitality has divested from a portfolio of 20 select-service hotels for $211 million. The portfolio consists of 11 Marriott-branded hotels and nine Hilton-branded hotels located throughout the Sun Belt, Northeast, Pacific Northwest and Midwest. The buyer was a joint venture between San Francisco-based Flynn Properties Inc....

