Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

By now, most people are aware of the staffing shortage in the hospitality industry. It was severe before the pandemic, then it became catastrophic. And those in the industry will tell you that it remains difficult even as the economy returns to normal. To make matters worse, recent polling indicates that 1 in 3 hospitality workers are actively looking to get out of the industry. Our next guest’s restaurant technology company was hatched in 2019 to help alleviate this problem and is now expanding across the Southeast.