Harris' spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his first solo trip abroad and will lead a delegation to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this month. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday.

Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden authorized on Saturday an additional 1,000 U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan, raising to roughly 5,000 the number of U.S. troops to ensure what Biden called an “orderly and safe drawdown” of American and allied personnel. U.S. troops will also help in the evacuation...
The Hill

Emhoff to lead US delegation to Paralympic Games

Vice President Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, will lead a delegation to the Paralympics in Tokyo later this month. Emhoff’s first solo trip abroad will include himself and the U.S. Tokyo embassy leader, Raymond Green. Roughly 4,440 athletes across 160 countries will compete in the Paralympics. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband,...
Kamala Harris ‘Bad At Politics, Bad At Governing’

Polls have revealed that Kamala Harris is vastly unpopular as a vice president. A recent report in the Hill warned her “tactical missteps” were dragging down her approval rating. That bad news for Democrats came just days after Convention of States Action, which worked with the Trafalgar Group, found 63.6%...
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.
Pelosi faces new threat from moderate Democrats over budget

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced a fresh hurdle Friday to passing President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic policy aspirations, as nine moderate Democrats threatened to derail a budget blueprint crucial to opening the door to much of that spending. In a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., the nine said...
Obama-endorsed rapper Lil Baby on meeting Kamala Harris, BLM and policing | MSNBC

After making Barack Obama's new playlist and meeting with Kamala Harris at the White House, Atlanta artist Lil Baby has swiftly become one of the most prominent rappers alive. Rolling Stone dubbed him the “most popular rapper in the world right now," a measurable distinction as the 26-year-old has gone platinum many times over and topped 10 billion global streams. In his most extensive news interview to date, Lil Baby invites MSNBC's Ari Melber to his Atlanta studio to discuss music, work, family, success and the BLM and police reform movement.Aug. 12, 2021.
Afghanistan | Joe Biden criticized from all sides

(Washington) A “foreseeable catastrophe”, “a tragic chaos”: Joe Biden is facing one of the greatest tests of his inauguration with the debacle in Afghanistan, where the Taliban advance into Kabul. Elodie CUZIN and Shaun TANDON Agence France-Presse. The week in the White House began in a good mood, where the...
Prospects ever fainter for bipartisan policing overhaul deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prospects seem increasingly dicey for a bipartisan Senate deal on overhauling policing practices. Deadlocked lawmakers have left the Capitol for August recess. Congress will have to devote much of its time this fall to handling President Joe Biden’s drive for huge pots of social, environment and infrastructure spending. And next year’s congressional elections are starting cast a pall on any legislation that might serve as a campaign issue. The chief negotiators from both sides, Democrat Cory Booker and Republican Tim Scott, say they’re still working and haven’t abandoned hope. But many participants agree that time is not an ally.
Biden’s Tax and Spend Agenda Hitting Roadblocks

Even before being sworn in as President, Joe Biden talked confidently about his economic vision for America. How he would raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations, but not folks making under $400,000 a year, he said. This is on top of record-breaking spending on COVID relief and economic assistance packages that started last Congress. Eight months into the Biden presidency, we’ve seen more massive spending bills come from the Democrat-controlled Congress, consistently high unemployment, and rising inflation from increased demands for goods and services on regular household items – which hurts middle and low-income earners most. So what are the roadblocks to President Biden’s extreme tax and spend schemes?
Lindsey Graham ‘called pal Joe Biden after attacking his son Hunter to say he only lashed out to please Trump fans’

REPUBLICAN Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly tried to patch up his fractured relationship with President Joe Biden – despite having attacked Biden's son, Hunter, during the 2020 election season. According to The New York Times, Graham called Biden shortly after his election victory, hoping to repair his relationship with his former...

