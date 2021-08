Millennials and Gen Z believe the media is responsible for the divisiveness afflicting the country by failing to represent or by misrepresenting people of color, and that the media now has an obligation to help fix the divide, according to study findings released by Fuse Media on Friday. The newly released findings from Fuse Media’s fifth annual Fuse Multicultural Insider study, entitled “Establishing an Emotional Connection Through Empowerment,” discovered how large a role media plays in the lives of millennials and Gen Z. 82 percent say that media shapes the way the world is viewed, 81 percent feel media shapes the way...