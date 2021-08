Thousands flee homes outside Athens as heat fuels wildfires. More than 500 firefighters are struggling into the night to contain a large forest blaze on the outskirts of Athens. The fire raced into residential areas forcing thousands to flee. It was the worst of 81 wildfires that broke out in Greece over the past 24 hours, amid one of the country’s worst heatwaves in decades. No severe injuries were reported, but authorities said several buildings had been damaged in Tuesday's blaze. As the heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean intensified, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capital. The extreme weather has fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes in Italy, Greece, Albania and across the region.