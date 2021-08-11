Cancel
Mendocino County, CA

We need this to work: Mendocino County OES joins FCC test of emergency notification system

By Publisher
The Mendocino Voice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOCINO Co., 8/10/21 — “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”. Fifty-seven smartphone users in Mendocino County are expected to receive that message at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s effort to improve the way we notify and evacuate Americans when wildfires or other fast moving threats are approaching their homes. In order to evaluate the system and make improvements, it has to be field tested, and Mendocino County’s remote coastline and rugged interior terrain make this a pretty good place to put any technology that depends on signal reception through its paces.

