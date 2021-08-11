The Trees of Treloar and the Fable of “The Man Who Planted Trees”

In the small village of Treloar, MO a native tree garden was created on the former site of the old Treloar Bar and Grill, a historical landmark which had been there for over a century. The garden is located directly across from the Trailhead at Treloar on the Katy Trail. The Magnificant Missouri organization along with Forest ReLeaf Missouri, and help from Mike Rood (Pea Ridge Forest) and Bill Spradley (Trees, Forests and Landscapes) planted on this repurposed lot, 35 trees of 18 different species. The trees are native and long ago filled the Missouri River Bottoms before they were cleared for agriculture purposes.