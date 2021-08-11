Cancel
Superman: The Animated Series is Coming To Blu-Ray This Fall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperman: The Animated Series is Coming To Blu-Ray This Fall. Next month will mark the 25th anniversary of Superman: The Animated Series. It was created and developed by the team behind Batman: The Animated Series, and introduced a new generation to the Man of Steel. Now, Warner Bros. is celebrating the anniversary by sending the complete series to Blu-ray.

