OMCA’s Afrofuturism ‘Mothership’ Voyages into the Future of Blackness

In Oakland, a city that is historically Black and grounded in the experiences of Black people, a future without Black people seems hard to believe. Yet often, when visions of the future are presented in media, Black people seem to have suddenly disappeared from that existence. So the very insistence that there are Black people in the future, as Alisha Wormsley proclaimed in a 2017 artwork, becomes radical, and a perfect departure point for the Oakland Museum of California’s newest exhibition, Mothership: Voyage into Afrofuturism.