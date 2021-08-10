Cancel
Politics

Committee narrowly OKs first vote on measure to eliminate at-large council members

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver residents might get to vote on whether to keep at-large members in the City Council after the council governance committee narrowly passed a ballot measure to eliminate the position Tuesday. If passed, the ballot measure would convert the two at-large council member positions into two additional district seats, increasing...

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Colorado State
Candi Cdebaca
#At Large#Census#San Francisco#Seattle#The City Council#Cdebaca Clark
