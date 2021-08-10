Cancel
Colorado State

Polis announces feds grant Colorado regulatory authority over its hemp industry

By PAT POBLETE pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis on Tuesday announced the federal Department of Agriculture signed off on Colorado’s management plan for its hemp industry, granting the state autonomy to regulate the crop nearly a decade after voters enshrined its legalization in the state constitution. “The sky is the limit,” Polis said during a...

Colorado StateFOX21News.com

USDA approves Colorado’s state hemp plan, expands testing

LONGMONT, Colo.– Governor Jared Polis, Commissioner Kate Greenberg and officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the administration’s approval of the Colorado State Hemp Management Plan. The plan outlines how the state will operate using business procedures in order for hemp producers to operate in Colorado while still complying...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Hemp Farmers In Colorado Can Access Crop Insurance, Grants After Federal Government Loosens Regulations

DENVER (CBS4)– Hemp farmers in Colorado are getting some help thanks to USDA. The federal government has approved a new hemp plan that loosens regulations for farmers in Colorado. (credit: CBS) Hemp farmers will be able to access the same crop insurance, grants and other benefits available to growers of more traditional crops. The USDA will also allow hemp that has too much THC to be used in a variety of ways. In the past, farmers were required to destroy those crops. Agriculture officials say the looser regulations open the door to a lot of possibilities for Colorado’s hemp industry. Industrial hemp (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) “With this new plan in place, we are currently creating a huge number of opportunities to further hemp production and uses here in Colorado, from paper to plastic, to fabric, detergents, soaps, insulation, biofuel and so much more,” said Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg. The plan was approved after more than a year of negotiations.
Colorado Statecpr.org

WATCH: Gov. Polis Provides Update On COVID In Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, August 12 at 10:15 a.m. You can watch the video of the update below. A lot of Colorado kids are headed back to school unvaccinated, and with a mix of...
Georgia Statethecolumbusceo.com

Georgia Among Several States to Benefit from Newly-announced USDA Broadband Funding

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $167 million in 12 states to deploy broadband infrastructure (PDF, 360 KB) in rural areas without sufficient access to high-speed internet. “Generations ago, the federal government recognized that without affordable access to electricity, Americans...
Educationdenvergazette.com

Despite calls from experts, Polis not requiring masks for schools

Gov. Jared Polis stuck to a hands-off approach to mandating masks and other COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools, despite calls from members of the health care community. Before Polis spoke to reporters Thursday morning, a group of 19 Colorado health care organizations released a statement calling on residents — especially students returning to in-person education - to wear masks indoors. The American Academy of Pediatrics took a similar position on face-coverings in schools last month.
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Colorado’s hemp management plan wins federal approval

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Colorado’s state hemp management plan, Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg announced Tuesday. Colorado’s hemp management plan will allow hemp farmers to grow hemp in Colorado in compliance with federal laws. Colorado’s Department of Agriculture submitted comments for...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Briefed On Drought Situation In Northwest Colorado

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After surveying mudslide damage in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis met with officials in northwest Colorado to discuss the ongoing drought. Earlier this summer, the governor declared a drought emergency across western Colorado. (credit: Gov. Jared Polis) Polis was joined on Wednesday by Kate Greenberg, Colorado’s Commissioner of Agriculture, and Dan Gibbs, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. They visited Elkhead Reservoir in Craig to discuss coordinated flow releases for drought relief and endangered fish recovery. (credit: Gov. Jared Polis) Polis also visited the location for a proposed affordable housing community at 28750 US-40 in Steamboat...
Madison, WIWatertown Daily Times

Grants distributed to lodging industry

MADISON — More than $70 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds were distributed to members of Wisconsin’s lodging industry, according to Gov. Tony Evers. Grants of up to $2 million were released on Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help them offset some of the losses they incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Can Colorado become the leader in industrial hemp?

“My name is Jared Polis and hemp – it’s everything.”. This was the message Colorado’s governor used to sign off on an order declaring June 6–13 Hemp Week in the Centennial State, and he is staking his legacy on the often-maligned plant that had been illegal to grow in the U.S. for nearly 50 years.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado aerospace industry growing, hiring

Turns out the service industry isn’t the only sector experiencing a labor shortage. Two Colorado aerospace companies Gov. Jared Polis toured Monday are each looking to hire hundreds. “These are huge opportunities in aerospace, from administrative to engineers, this is an opportunity to grow Colorado’s position as a leader in...
Weld County, CObizwest.com

State wants to become hub for industrial hemp

Gov. Jared Polis is leading the charge to turn Colorado’s San Luis Valley into a hub for industrial hemp production, the Colorado Sun reports. BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
Florida Stateusf.edu

Florida Hemp Stakeholders Mull How To Grow Industry In Big Bend

Advocates for North Florida's burgeoning hemp industry say it could be taken to the next level, but it needs a boost. Local growers and processors are grappling with how to raise the profile with suggestions ranging from more grower awareness to the prospect of bringing a new processing plant to the region.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Governor Polis honors purple heart recipients in Colorado today

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis honored our nation's Purple Heart Recipients today, on National Purple Heart Day, August 7th. “Purple Heart recipients put their lives on the line to protect our country, their fellow Americans and our freedoms. I’m proud that many Purple Heart recipients call Colorado home. Our state is indebted to their The post Governor Polis honors purple heart recipients in Colorado today appeared first on KRDO.
Denver, COFOX21News.com

UPDATED: Governor Polis authorizes 2 disaster declarations for Glenwood Canyon

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis has authorized two disaster declarations in response to the mudslides that forced the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon to close. The first authorizes the Colorado National Guard for traffic control and debris removal efforts and permits the State Emergency Operations Plan to be activated for additional funds to repair damage done to the area since the burn scar flooding and slides.
Colorado Statecoloradomusic.org

Colorado Arts Relief Grant

The Colorado Arts Relief Fund provides $15.5 million for the second round of funding to support arts, cultural and entertainment artists, crew members, and organizations affected by the COVID‑19 pandemic. This program already provided $7.5 million in early 2021 in its first round of funding. Funding through this bill will...

